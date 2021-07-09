Australia Supports Efforts to Maximise Education Opportunities for Cambodia’s Indigenous Kids

The Government of Australia is supporting the efforts to maximise access to quality education for indigenous children in Cambodia, stressed the Australian Embassy in Cambodia.

“In partnership with CARE Cambodia, Australia supported the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) to implement a Multilingual Education project in the northern part of Cambodia. The project focused on providing access to inclusive and quality education to ethnic minority groups in Cambodia”, said the embassy.

According to the source, this week, Australia is celebrating and highlighting the achievements and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. “In Cambodia, we value the diversity of indigenous people and for close to 20 years we have been working to improve access to education for indigenous students so they can maintain their culture and confidently participate in society,” it added.

“Having the confidence to speak up is vital to being able to participate fully in society,” said H.E. Luke Arnold, Chargé d’Affaires. “During my discussions with indigenous Cambodian youth in Rattanakiri province, they told me that this project had allowed them to learn in their mother-tongue and develop the confidence to speak up about issues affecting their lives.”

Australia is proud to support Cambodia’s diversity and ensure all children have access to quality education, underlined the Australian Embassy in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press