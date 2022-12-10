Cambodia to Hold National Coastal Forum Annually to Discuss Coastal Development

Cambodia will organise the National Coastal Forum, on a rotating basis among the four coastal provinces, in order to meet, discuss and exchange ideas on the development of Cambodia’s coastal areas on May 26 of each year, the same day Cambodia became a member of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World (World-Bays Club).

The initiative was suggested by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the opening ceremony of the 16th World Congress of the World-Bays Club, held in Preah Sihanouk province this morning under the theme “Bay of Peace, Bay of Hope”.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also proposed the Ministry of Tourism and Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration to study the possibility of establishing Maison de la Baie, and asked the World-Bays Club’s president and members to share experiences and processes of establishing their respective Maison de la Baie.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister suggested the establishment of the Coastal Tourism Observatory as an additional institutional mechanism to promote the development of the tourism sector in the coastal areas as done by other club members.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed Cambodia’s commitment to turn Preah Sihanouk province into “Recreational Tourist Destination and a Multi-Purpose Economic Zone”, Kep province into “High-end and Luxurious Urban Tourist Destination”, Kampot province into “Cultural Heritage Urban Tourist Destination and Coastal Agro-Tourism”, and Koh Kong province into “World Class Eco-Tourism Destination” to ensure sustainable development of the tourism sector in the four coastal provinces.

Cambodia expects to receive around 11 million domestic tourists in 2023 and around 7 million international tourists until 2026 or 2027.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press