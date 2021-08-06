Cambodia, Vietnam Further Boosting Security Cooperation

Cambodia and Vietnam have signed a supplementary clause and agreed on further mutual support to foster bilateral security cooperation.

The move took place in a recent videoconference between Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng and his counterpart General To Lam, Politburo Member and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam.

The supplementary clause is expected to guide the bilateral security cooperation in 2021 between the two neighbours.

The two sides agreed to continue ensuring border security by promoting measures to prevent illegal crossing as well as to maintain order and transform the shared borderline into a peaceful development area.

The two leaders are also committed to further cooperate in building capacity of the armed forces, exchange visits of senior delegations and suppression of all kinds of transnational crimes, especially drug offenses, and human trafficking.

They also exchanged appreciation of the good cooperation so far, acknowledging its significant results and achievements, including mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19.

