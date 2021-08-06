Private Sector Workers to Receive Retirement Fund

Private sector workers who are members of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will be entitled to retirement fund when they are retiring from work.

The news was shared by H.E. Heng Sophannarith, the Head of NSSF’s Policy Division of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training during a meeting yesterday.

He added that the entitled package for private sector workers will be the same as that of the civil servants.

“This proves an attention by the Royal Government of Cambodia under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen who always cares about the welfare and living standards of the people, especially workers,” he said.

H.E. Heng Sophannarith also shared about the progress of the implementation of the social security schemes, including those that covered occupational risks and health care by the private sector.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press