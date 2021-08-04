National Authority for Preah Vihear Builds Hospitality Centre in Chorm Ksan District

National Authority for Preah Vihear (NAPV) is building a hospitality centre for national and foreign tourists visiting Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the centre’s construction has started recently, the NAPV said yesterday.

Located in front of Samdech Techo Hun Sen Preah Vihear Eco-Global Museum in Sraem commune, Chorm Ksan district, Preah Vihear province, the hospitality centre will include different buildings for ticket sales, tourist information, public waiting hall, community hall, and so on.

The hospitality centre, whose construction is expected to finish in mid-2022, will become a tourist attraction and can be linked to other tourist sites in the area, underlined NAPV.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press