Cambodian PM Supports UPF’s Three Important Activities This Year

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has voiced his full support for three main activities of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) – a global network of peace builders – this year.

The support was reaffirmed in a consultative meeting via Videoconference this morning with a UPF delegation led by Dr. Yun Young-ho, Director General of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) International and Representative of UPF’s co-founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, according to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen supported the UPF’s initiative to host the World Summit 2021 in South Korea in November, accepted its invitation to be the honorary co-chair of this summit, and agreed with the submission of his candidacy for the UPF’s Sunhak Peace Prize, said H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, explaining that the Premier has been actively involved in many activities contributing to the world peace.

Besides, he added, Samdech Techo Prime Minister suggested the cooperation between UPF and Mekong countries especially on food security as there has been already the cooperation between government and government under the Mekong-RoK framework.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press