COVID-19: New Recoveries Surpass 1,000, but 954 New Infections

Cambodia registered up to 1,046 new recoveries from the COVID-19 this morning; bringing the total recovered cases to 50,020, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, 954 new cases were reported; the tally rose to 58,057, pointed out the same source, adding that among the new infections, 136 are imported, and the rest are community cases related to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

Besides, it underlined, the pandemic claimed 27 new lives; the death toll jumped to 825.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

