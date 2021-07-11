His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab- Rahaman, yesterday afternoon watched the ‘CHSK BADMINTON CUP 2021″ for the second week. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s son and daughter, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah joined the Junior Male Under 14 Doubles Category and Junior Female Under 14 Doubles Category respectively. The tournament was held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Chung Hwa Middle School Kiudang, Tutong District.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri were greeted by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The first match saw Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah and her partner, Amelda Pong Fui Tzen of Flying Gravity (Waznah) team beat Nordamia Damisha binti Mohamad Azhiim and Eva Dania binti Hardi from AIA BR – Kelvin Pong by straight set 21-13 and 21-13.

Meanwhile, the pair team of Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim and Dessen Chung Min Tin of Flying Gravity (Waznah) team won straight set 21-6 and 21-7 against Eqman Danish bin Duming and Muhd Haniq Zikri bin Muhd Sahrin from AIA BR – Kelvin Pong.

While the second match saw Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah and Amelda Pong Fui Tzen went against Dayang Nur’ain binti Mohamad Abi Sarwan and Dayang Nurhaziqah binti Zainal from RHTS. RHTS won straight set 21-19 and 21-17.

For the second match, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim and his partner, Dessen Chung Min Tin met Mohammad Haziq bin Roze and Muhammad Izzuddin bin Ermadena from RHTS. RHTS won straight set 21-11 and 21-13.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, the 18th of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei