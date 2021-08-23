COVID-19: 496 New Cases, 575 New Recoveries, 14 New Deaths

The Ministry of Health reported 496 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia this morning; bringing the tally to 89,231.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, among the new infections, 176 were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

The ministry also recorded 575 newly recovered patients and 14 new deaths; the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 85,081 and 1,792, respectively.

In another news release this morning, the ministry announced the detection of a total of 999 cases of Delta variant in Cambodia so far, most of them are in Phnom Penh capital, followed by the provinces of Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, and Siem Reap.

Only two provinces – Kep and Kratie – have not yet been affected by the fast-spreading Delta variant, it underlined.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press