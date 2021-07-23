COVID-19: Daily Imported Cases Remain High

The daily imported cases of COVID-19 remain high this week, ranging from 200 to more than 400 cases.

Among the 825 new infections reported by the Ministry of Health this morning, there were 335 imported cases, most of them were Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand.

Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally now jumped to 71,244, including 7,859 imported cases, the ministry pointed out in its press release.

Meanwhile, it added, 897 new recoveries were recorded; bringing the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom to 63,474.

Besides, 34 more people have lost their lives due to the pandemic; the death toll rose to 1,222, the same source said.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press