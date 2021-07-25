COVID-19: National Counts Increase to 72,923 with 819 New Cases

Cambodia this morning reported 819 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the national counts to 72,923, said a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Of the new infections, 423 were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, the source pointed out.

Moreover, the ministry registered 716 new recoveries and 29 new deaths; the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom stood at 65,264 and 1,283, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press