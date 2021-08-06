COVID-19: 588 New Infections; Tally 80,813

Cambodia detected 588 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning; bringing the national counts to 80,813.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 165 of the new infections were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

Besides, 624 more patients have successfully recovered, but 19 more deaths were registered; the total cured cases and death toll in the Kingdom thus rose to 74,045 and 1,526, respectively, the same source added.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press