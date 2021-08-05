COVID-19: Tally Exceeds 80,000 Mark

The tally of COVID-19 in Cambodia crossed the 80,000 mark with the detection of 591 new cases this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, it pointed out, 183 were imported and the rest were locally transmitted cases related to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Besides, 618 new recoveries and 19 new deaths were reported; bringing the total cured patients and death toll in the Kingdom to 73,421and 1,507, respectively, the same source added.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press