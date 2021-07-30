DPM Prak Sokhonn to Join 54th AMM and Related Meetings Next Week via Videoconference

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia H.E. Prak Sokhonn will participate in the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (54th AMM) and Related Meetings which will be held on Aug. 02-06, 2021 via Videoconference.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this evening, the Cambodian top diplomat will join the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (54th AMM); the AMM Interface with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Representatives; the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free-zone (SEANWFZ) Commission; the 23rd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting; the 29th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting; the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Minister’s Meeting; the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting; the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF); and the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences (PMCs) with all ten Dialogue Partners of ASEAN.

The 54th AMM and Related Meetings will review the progress of Brunei’s deliverables, the implementation of the ASEAN Charter, discuss ways and means to achieve the ASEAN Community Building, promote post-Covid 19 recovery efforts, and enhance external relations to further strengthen ASEAN’s unity and solidarity, it underlined.

The Meetings will also discuss regional and international issues of common concerns, concluded the press release.

