Private Hospitals Authorised to Offer Vaccination Service

The Ministry of Health has allowed private hospitals across Cambodia to open a COVID-19 vaccination centre providing only the vaccines validated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The interested private hospitals must submit their applications to the Ministry of Health by ensuring safety and high efficiency of their vaccination service, according to a letter of H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, to all private hospitals, made public yesterday.

The private hospitals granted the right to offer the vaccination service are required to fulfill some requirements ranging from arranged area and personnel for primary screening and an ICU with adequate emergency equipment to vaccine cold chain and medical waste management system, underlined the source.

WHO has so far validated six vaccines – Pfizer/BioNTech (Germany), Moderna (USA), Johnson & Johnson (USA), AstraZeneca (UK), Sinopharm (China), and Sinovac (China).

