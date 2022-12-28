In-Depth Reforms of Physical Education and Sports Toward SEA Games 2023

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has prepared a national policy on the development of physical education and sports and made an in-depth reform toward the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The note was highlighted by its Minister H.E. Hang Chuon Naron in a handover ceremony of the Royal Government’s awards to coaches, assistant coaches and Cambodian medallists at the 31st SEA Games here in Phnom Penh early this week.

The in-depth reform includes sports infrastructure renovation and construction, human resources department, competition structure reform, and budget support to national sports federations, H.E. Hang Chuon Naron emphasised.

The minister briefed on the achievements by the ministry’s in-depth reforms, adding that it has contributed significantly to promoting Cambodia’s sports development, especially to achieving regional, continental and global level medals.

He also spoke highly of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), the National Sports Federations, coaches and athletes for their joint efforts and high commitment bringing about success and pride for the nation.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard in enhancing the country’s sports by constructing sports infrastructure and building sports human resources, he added.

Cambodia earned in total 43 medals, including 9 gold, 9 silver, and 25 bronze at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press