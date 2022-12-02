Mayors and Governors of AMF & MGMAC 2022 Pay Courtesy Call on Cambodian PM

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Chair of the ASEAN 2022, received here this morning ASEAN mayors and governors, prior to the Opening Ceremony of the ASEAN Mayors’ Forum (AMF 2022) and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC 2022) being hosted by Phnom Penh capital city on Dec. 2-3.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, the delegation led by H.E. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, Thailand spoke highly of the development of Cambodia as well as the Kingdom’s success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and in hosting the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in November.

On behalf of the delegation, H.E. Chadchart Sittipunt reaffirmed the commitment to increase the cooperation between the capitals to further boost socio-economic development and improve the people’s well-being.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to the delegation and informed them of the history of Phnom Penh capital, particularly after the fall of the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime in 1979.

With open and in-depth development, Phnom Penh’s land surface has risen from 300 to 700 square kilometres currently, he pointed out.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also encouraged the ASEAN Governors/Mayors to continue their cooperation so as to promote the development of ASEAN capitals to be smart, green and resilient.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press