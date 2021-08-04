COVID-19: 583 New Cases, but 658 New Recoveries

A total of 583 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Cambodia this morning, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public around noon.

Of the new infections, it pointed out, 157 were imported and the rest were locally transmitted cases related to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

The national counts thus jumped to 79,634, including 11,352 imported cases, the same source added.

Besides, the ministry registered 658 new recoveries and 17 new deaths; bringing the total recovered patients and death toll in the Kingdom to 72,803 and 1,488, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press