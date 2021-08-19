Upskilling Cambodian Cooks

A Training Workshop of National Trainers on Food Production of Hotel Services has been organised to upskill Cambodian youths on ASEAN standard food cooking and get prepared for Cambodia’s tourism reopening when COVID-19 threat eases.

At the workshop from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2, professional chefs will train participating youths and new chefs both the cooking theory and practice to meet the said standard.

The training workshop is organised by the Secretariat of the National Committee for Tourism Professionals of the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with ASSIST, Australia’s William Angliss Institute and Thalias Hospitality Group.

Speaking at the workshop’s opening ceremony, H.E. Pak Sokhom, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, underlined the Royal Government’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, and the ministry’s initiative to get prepared for the reopening of tourism.

He also expressed thanks to NGOs, William Angliss Institute and the Government of Germany for their support for Cambodia’s tourism recovery through this workshop.

By far, the ministry has provided training to 630 trainers and national assessors, and they have echoed the training to other 1,000 trainees.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press