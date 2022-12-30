About 170 Athletes Joining 2022 Kun Bokator Championships

Bokator Federation of Cambodia (BFC) is organising the 2022 Kun Bokator National Championships from Dec. 28 to 30 in Phnom Penh with the participation of some 170 athletes.

Addressing the opening of the competition on Dec. 28, H.E. Keo Remy, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Vice President of BFC, appreciated the strong support of both the public and private sector for Cambodia’s Kun Bokator.

The sport is an ancient Khmer martial art inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO, said H.E. Keo Remy.

He also asked arbitrators and judges to adhere with neutrality and fairness when engaging in the competition.

According to Mr. Ou Dara, Deputy Secretary General of BFC, the event is organised under the support of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, and the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

Cambodia’s ambition is not only to advance the sport within the ASEAN region and for the SEA Games 2023, but also in the Asian continent in the future, like Karate and Taekwondo

Cambodia is planning to establish clubs of Kun Bokator in approximately 20,000 pagodas across the country.

