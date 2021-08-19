COVID-19: Almost 600 New Cases Reported, but 748 Recovered Patients

Cambodia this morning reported 593 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which 189 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The national counts thus rose to 87,190, including 13,474 imported cases, the same source added.

Meanwhile, it continued, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 12 more lives, but 748 more patients have successfully been cured. The total death toll and cured cases jumped to 1,730 and 82,666, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press