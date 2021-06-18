COVID-19: Some 800 New Infections, including 97 Imported Cases

Cambodia reported 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning, of which 97 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The total confirmed cases in the Kingdom thus jumped to 41,581, including 1,617 imported cases.

At the same time, 910 more patients have successfully recovered; bringing the total number of cured cases to 35,940.

Besides, COVID-19 killed 14 more people; the total fatal cases therefore rose to 394.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press