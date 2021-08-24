New Lab in Siem Reap Can Test Up to 1,000 Samples for COVID-19 a Day

The new laboratory in Siem Reap Provincial Referral Hospital can test from 900 to 1,000 samples for COVID-19 per day, said H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, during his inspection visit of the new lab in Siem Reap provincial city on Aug. 22.

The new testing laboratory will significantly contribute to preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the community, underlined the health minister.

In the near future, he added, the ministry will equip this new lab with a machine to specifically identify the fast-spreading Delta variant to facilitate the testing.

As of yesterday morning, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia were recorded at 89,231, including 999 Delta cases, of which 85,081 have recovered and 1,792 has passed away.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press